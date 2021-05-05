This bizarre job application question about an elephant went viral – 13 funniest answers

Twitter

Over on Twitter @beetagolsh shared ‘the most bizarre question I have ever seen on a job application’.

This is definitely the most bizarre question I have ever seen on a job application pic.twitter.com/3DzbhNCzy0 — Beeta (@beetagolsh) May 4, 2021

The truly weird question went wildly viral and prompted lots of people to suggest answers and very funny they were too. Here are our 13 favourites.

1.

It's a trick question, the answer is neither give it away or sell it. The answer is you go to war with Rome. pic.twitter.com/q9J04HAVLA — Norwegian nerd (@fjell_truls) May 4, 2021

2.

Unfortunately I can no longer work here, raising this elephant is my full time job. We are going to travel from town to town solving mysteries. — Kaitlin Monkman (@kaitmonkman) May 4, 2021

3.

The construction of the question is a giveaway: The act of "giving" you an elephant does not make the elephant yours to keep, sell, or give away. The answer is to take the elephant home –its home. — David Benfell, Ph.D. (@n4rky) May 4, 2021

no, the answer is to raise it like your child and start a wildly successful instagram account documenting your life with an elephant son — marshall lo (@firmlyclimactic) May 4, 2021

4.

Tie it up in the living room then when people come round just pretend it’s not there and completely refuse to discuss it. https://t.co/Ihez1nEYJe — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 5, 2021

5.

Since the premise is unrealistic, so too should be the answer. Shrink it to cat size and keep it as a pet. Or, technically, I don't think setting it free counts as "giving it away". — Raymond4President (@Raymond4Presid1) May 4, 2021

I like this. They say "that's an absurd answer," and you can reply "it's an absurd question." — James Stover (@James_R_Stover) May 4, 2021

6.

I would sell tickets to come see my elephant so I wouldn't have to apply to jobs that ask me these dumbass questions — Abhorrent Ethical Calculations (@spritanium) May 4, 2021

7.

I think the correct answer here is "buy a farm and hire someone to take care of the elephant, paying for it with the very high starting salary you're going to give me." — Jennifer Lee Rossman (@JenLRossman) May 5, 2021

8.

Make it blatantly obvious to the authorities that I have a wild animal that I’m not legally allowed to have which would make them come take it away 🤷🏾‍♂️ — MedievalLawyer (@JonathanG227) May 4, 2021

9.

I WAS MADE FOR THIS MOMENT https://t.co/jSxvZfia7k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 5, 2021

10.

"Ride my elephant to work every day. Now give my my job and elephant!" — IrishLeftist (@IrishLeftist) May 4, 2021

11.

Give me the job or my elephant will sit on your car. — The Devil 2 Pay (@dvl2pay) May 4, 2021

12.

Find the best elephant sanctuary for that elephant. Marry the owner so our elephant is common “property”. Divorce amicably, with the elephant staying in the sanctuary, ensuring I have visitation because I’d miss the hell out of that elephant. — shakes (@aurashakes) May 4, 2021

13.

I would take the elephant shopping for a becoming green suit, arrange for him to have a private tudor, and take him for rides through the countryside in my fancy automobile. Then he would get bored and go home to marry his cousin Celeste and he would become King Babar. pic.twitter.com/bMUBFYlczy — Sharon Clark (@sharonclarksays) May 5, 2021

This one’s a bit (quite a lot) dark.

Eat it. Eat the whole thing. Show whoever gifted you an unsolicited elephant how foolish they were. Send its bones back to them, one per day, until they have all the bones. Psychopathic tendencies are strong predictors of success in business, after all — 💥Nancy Reagan's Astrologer💥 (@cameronferguson) May 4, 2021

And even less cheerfully, there was also this.

Welcome to employment in 2021….your dream job and ticket out of poverty dashed by the most inconsequential gotcha questions imaginable in an attempted profiling of you from an algorithm. — DarkManX (@PlushDogPolitic) May 4, 2021

READ MORE

‘Who wants to torment Americans with English place name pronunciations?’ 27 hard to say favourites

Source Twitter @beetagolsh