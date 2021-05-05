Animals

This bird’s wings sync with the camera frame rate and it’s creepy and very funny

John Plunkett. Updated May 5th, 2021

A very funny (and only mildly confusing) four seconds shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

Uncanny.

And it reminded us of this from a few years ago.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

