This bird’s wings sync with the camera frame rate and it’s creepy and very funny
A very funny (and only mildly confusing) four seconds shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
Wait? What? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ir4cqxTKFU
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 4, 2021
Uncanny.
Birds aren't real
— Lucas Cavalcante (@lucascalvan) May 4, 2021
Syncing with the camera's frame rate.
— Conspiracy (@IndicDesi) May 4, 2021
Birds do that all the time when they think we're not looking…
😉
— it's just… (@ileeny) May 4, 2021
shutter frame rate at same frequency of birds wings , amazing though creepy
— Neil Malcolm (@NeilMalcolm12) May 4, 2021
And it reminded us of this from a few years ago.
When the GIF frames per second match your leg speed. pic.twitter.com/dB6IVnU8mp
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 18, 2017
READ MORE
Chicken vs dog is ‘Best game of chase you will ever see’
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
Laurence Fox trolled the NHS and his magnificent self-own earned a standing ovation
Ted Cruz implied Jason Bourne is real – these takedowns will be the Cruz legacy