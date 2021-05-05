Our 14 favourite reactions to this odd photo of the Bidens and the Carters

Pics

The current US president and his wife, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, recently paid a visit to the oldest living former president and his wife, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, at their home in Georgia.

A photo of the occasion was shared by the Carter Center, a charitable organisation founded by the couple shortly after his presidential term.

It was …erm …unusual.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

It certainly raised some questions.

absolutely transfixed and perplexed by this photo. how are the carters so tiny. why does the room look like a doll house. how is this real. blog tk https://t.co/XxhZGEhzLC — Abigail Weinberg (@abigailweinberg) May 4, 2021

It seems the illusion of a President and First Lady who could play professional basketball was created by the use of a wide-angle lens, and someone even toned down the effect.

Filing under "why we don't use the ultrawide lens indoors" https://t.co/z9hndNIefG — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 4, 2021

Here's a quick example of removing the extreme lens distortion. A wide angle lens causes everything on the outer edges of the image to expand, and center to contract — the small room made a wide angle lens necessary. pic.twitter.com/L9rVS5Xx0U — DemSwag (@DemSwag_com) May 4, 2021

That didn’t stop Twitter having a bit of fun with the original photo, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

Honey, I Shrunk the Carters looks hilarious. pic.twitter.com/FAJe7iZs6M — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 4, 2021

Have the Carters been miniature people this whole time and we never knew?? pic.twitter.com/lH9ShFljkM — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 4, 2021

Why Joe look like a ventriloquist? pic.twitter.com/pUwSaoS4HO — Bob Lawblau (@thetylerpaige) May 4, 2021

So many weird photos of the Bidens and the Carters pic.twitter.com/Snf0TyoSCc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 4, 2021

I feel like I’m in a Lovecraft story gazing upon impossible geometry https://t.co/7gWBrz6HSZ pic.twitter.com/CXRpr6ujSI — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) May 4, 2021

Joe Biden with The Carters. pic.twitter.com/9m1Ka7t3pb — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) May 4, 2021

