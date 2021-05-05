Pics

Our 14 favourite reactions to this odd photo of the Bidens and the Carters

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2021

The current US president and his wife, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, recently paid a visit to the oldest living former president and his wife, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, at their home in Georgia.

A photo of the occasion was shared by the Carter Center, a charitable organisation founded by the couple shortly after his presidential term.

It was …erm …unusual.

It certainly raised some questions.

It seems the illusion of a President and First Lady who could play professional basketball was created by the use of a wide-angle lens, and someone even toned down the effect.

That didn’t stop Twitter having a bit of fun with the original photo, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

