Laurence Fox trolled the NHS and his magnificent self-own earned a standing ovation

Just a day to go until the London mayoral elections and while we’re naturally interested in who wins, we’ll mostly be looking to see how Laurence Fox fares (last time we looked he was neck and neck with Count Binface).

We only mention the F-word because he’s been on Twitter trolling the NHS and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well.

It started when said NHS psychiatrist Dr Benjamin Janaway described Fox as ‘literally the 1%’ …

Lozza literally the 1% — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 4, 2021

… and Fox didn’t like it, he didn’t like it at all.

I pay your salary chum. You lot should learn how to say thank you. https://t.co/Cq4bL67pl9 — Laurence Fox 🥛 (@LozzaFox) May 4, 2021

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, neatly summarised by Dr Janaway himself.

Kinda think things backfired on Lozza there. — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 4, 2021

And here is Fox’s response.

Which, quite apart from this.

Laurence Fox criticising the NHS for “needing” to be applauded, something the public chose to do and the Tories hijacked instead of actually paying them for their efforts, really is next level arseholery. Get out and vote London, Binface as 1st option, then whoever you want. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 5, 2021

And this.

Okay bud. Go ahead. Ill keep treating those who are unwell and cant afford the cost. Healthcare should not be a right of cost, but im glad you are freeing up space for someone who needs it. Bravo x https://t.co/olM9321jC4 — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 4, 2021

Was also a magnificent self-own, as these people were delighted to point out.

Laurence Fox momentarily forgets he used to be an actor. A job that literally does need a round of applause to finish work. https://t.co/L6UctPaFkF — RichardGreynville (@greynville) May 4, 2021

You literally chose a profession where if you did a good job you’d expect applause. You know, back when you had a career. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2021

"An institution so sensitive it needs a round of applause just to finish work" You mean – like an actor? https://t.co/R9baLWKCQj — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 5, 2021

Just to point out that you were an actor. A job which when performed live almost always ends in a lengthy round of applause to signify appreciation. However, I can fully understand that expression of appreciation is something that you don’t have much direct experience of… — James Archer #CorruptioOptimiPessima (@JamesKAArcher) May 5, 2021

If only I could think of a profession where applause followed completion of their work 🧐 pic.twitter.com/R2b4a6wtaR — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 5, 2021

To conclude.

You are an absolute disgrace. The amazing thing about our NHS is that its brilliant staff would treat you in an emergency despite this despicable tweet. — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) May 4, 2021

Source Twitter