Well, blowing people’s minds might be a slight exaggeration, but the particular pattern formed by the bubbles on the surface of this glass of sparkling wine is, well, impressive.

Would you look at that …

‘Your wine appears to be … loading?’ Alexius6th

And if you’re thinking there’s probable a reason for that, you’d be right.

‘This phenomenon is actually caused by an imperfection at the bottom of the glass, known as a nucleation site. Usually the bubbles rise in a straight column and pop on the surface, but when you see the bubbles start to form a swirling pattern like this it means the nucleation site is growing. There is nothing that can be done at this point to stop a chain reaction from building, until eventually the glass will come under so much pressure that it will fracture. It will open a portal to the Underworld. There is no way to stop the process.̦͍̮̗̜̳̱ ͍͚I̩̦̫̩͞ͅt̞̦̭͎͠ ͍̱͔̦c̜̘͖̦͉̞͠o͔͉m̝̘̲͍͖̫e͉̤̙s̟̲̳̺͙̹. T̵̻̙̲͚̫͈͖h̗̳̻̠̲e͇͈r̶̹̬̺e͚̫͙ ͎̫̪̖̫w͓̣̯̰͍i̡̞̩̜͇l͘l̫̮̳̣̩ ̮̙̻̰̙̲͇b̠̠͇̻e ̨̭̤̱̘͚o͍̖͓͙̱̫͇͝n̡l̥̹̩͖y͔̕ ̬̬͔̩̠c̢̱h͓̪̭͚̳̀a̙̬͓͟o̡ͅs͖͓͠. T̤̫̮̤͞h͜҉̻̙̟͉͎̰͕͝e͏̸̪̥̗͖̪̀ ̤̜̜͜ͅè̦͇̬n̺͜͞d̛̠̹̲̺̣̝̤̦ ̷̹̖͕͎̰̬͕̳́i̛͚̱̥̭͍̱̗͠ͅs͖̳̯̀͞ ̢҉̺̹̺͕͔̠̩ͅn̡͉͢ḙ̶̡̬̳̮a̴̝͔̞̱̗̠͡r̙̯̪̥̪̮̗̖.̯̝̹͓̦͚̲̘͝ A̷̡̳̻͔͖̯̲̻̲͕̮ͫͤ̏̇̍ͤͨn͊̔̾̒̋̌̌̒̀͛̚͘͏̨̥̠̝̺͎̟̩͈̰̩̩͕̺̜̦̪͔͢ͅg̸͓̹͕̬͓͓̯̺̬̯͓̙̣̖ͧ͑̽͊̃̄̏ͥ̓ͫ̆͗͆ͣ̑͆ų̶̢̖͕͍͇̘̝̪̗̖̥̹̮̭̙͕̼̊̋͑̂̈ͪ̀̾̈͗ͥ͂̈͛ͬ̋̾̓i̍ͦ͊͛̚҉̴̢̦̫̗͉̪͓̹̖̰͈͈̪̩̺̰̹͡ͅs͒̒̂ͥ͊̏͒͛̍̍ͭ͑̌ͯ̚͏̷̢̟̜̹͍̳̬͇̰̯̻̲̣̣̜̩ͅh̷̨͂̄ͨ̀ͩ͑̽͐̒̓̅͝҉̰̯̜̤̭̬̰͕̲ͅ.̷̶̨͔̫̥̰̙̻̝̤̟̣̗ͬ̉̆̋̆͂̂̄͐͆ͬ́ͪͦ́͢ͅ ̶̩̼͇̦̙͇̫̟͕̻̟͈ͮ̍ͤ̽̈̑͆̋̈̓ͫͫͯ̓̑͞͝ͅP̸̴̨̧̡͖͉͎̜̞͇͎̗̩͗ͮͩ͛͋͌͋ͯͥ̐̓̈ͮ̽̌a̡ͬ͊ͫ͊ͦͧ̒̆ͪ̚͢͏̭̲̣̠̱̲î̴̧̤̠͚̮̪̟̮̮ͩ͛ͦ̀͜͠n̷̦̤̠̯̫̣̜̤͖͍͕̮͖̥͙̝̊̇̐̓̿ͧ̉̿ͨ̍̈̑̏͛ͩ̄̍.̵̴̷̡̗̩̻̬̟͙̗̬̝͔͓̩͔̻̗͎̳̼̯̓͆͂ͮ̌͐̐͐͑͐ͤ̽͊ͯ̈́͘.’ down_vote_magnet

