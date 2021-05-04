Nothing to see here – just the President of Ireland and an attention-hungry puppy

Videos

Anyone who has ever had a puppy will know that they’re not inclined to wait for the most convenient moments to demand attention.

When the Irish president, Michael D. Higgins, was in the middle of an interview with national broadcaster RTÉ, his seven-month-old Bernese mountain dog, Misneach, had a better idea – he wanted to play.

Here’s how the president coped.

That’s the way to do it.

TikTokers were here for the wholesome scenes.

RTÉ’S Sinéad Crowley shared the clip on Twitter.

I would like to wish everyone a very happy look at this wonderful presidential doggo time https://t.co/jPfnmNkMYg — Scott Cullen, Prismari Student 🕹️❤️💙 (@syvantir) May 3, 2021

I must have been cutting onions watching this….yeah. https://t.co/Ix8p7VSUul — Kyle Carmichael (@kyle_carm) May 4, 2021

This is what ALL presidential interviews should be like. #dog https://t.co/Q5csvoPhtG — Iva Vukusic (@VukusicIva) May 4, 2021

James Challinor shared this relatable comment.

A more affectionate version of my zoom work calls https://t.co/UhuDaBzjee — James Challinor (@El_Challinor) May 3, 2021

As a bonus, here’s President Higgins with his other dog, Bród.

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

