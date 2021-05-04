Nothing to see here – just the President of Ireland and an attention-hungry puppy
Anyone who has ever had a puppy will know that they’re not inclined to wait for the most convenient moments to demand attention.
When the Irish president, Michael D. Higgins, was in the middle of an interview with national broadcaster RTÉ, his seven-month-old Bernese mountain dog, Misneach, had a better idea – he wanted to play.
Here’s how the president coped.
@presidentirl
President Michael D. Higgins giving a tv interview
That’s the way to do it.
TikTokers were here for the wholesome scenes.
RTÉ’S Sinéad Crowley shared the clip on Twitter.
There was a lot going on in our @rtenews interview yesterday #rtenewsbehindthescenes @PresidentIRL @PaulDeighano pic.twitter.com/2zaJo3fRiY
— Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) May 3, 2021
I would like to wish everyone a very happy look at this wonderful presidential doggo time https://t.co/jPfnmNkMYg
— Scott Cullen, Prismari Student 🕹️❤️💙 (@syvantir) May 3, 2021
I must have been cutting onions watching this….yeah. https://t.co/Ix8p7VSUul
— Kyle Carmichael (@kyle_carm) May 4, 2021
This is what ALL presidential interviews should be like. #dog https://t.co/Q5csvoPhtG
— Iva Vukusic (@VukusicIva) May 4, 2021
James Challinor shared this relatable comment.
A more affectionate version of my zoom work calls https://t.co/UhuDaBzjee
— James Challinor (@El_Challinor) May 3, 2021
As a bonus, here’s President Higgins with his other dog, Bród.
— TG4TV (@TG4TV) April 18, 2021
READ MORE
People enjoyed the press release sent by Joe Biden’s dog after the president elect’s foot fracture
Source @presidentirl Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Nadine Dorries claims the Tories created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool as there are people
13 favourite tweets about how we’re handling the pandemic