Nadine Dorries claims the Tories created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool as there are people

The local and mayoral elections are due to take place in a couple of days, but the constituency of Hartlepool will also hold a by-election, after the resignation of its MP.

It would be a feather in the cap of the Conservatives to take the traditional Labour seat, so Tory MPs have been making their case on social media.

Nadine Dorries decided to wave the flag for Boris Johnson’s job creation.

There was at least one problem with her claim.

Is Nadine Dorries the thickest person ever to have walked the halls of power in the U.K.?#HartlepoolByElection #NeverVoteConservative pic.twitter.com/wrEjhKcrjx — Chris Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 #FBPA (@Chrisballingall) May 3, 2021

These are the reactions her tweet deserved.

1.

Please join me and Nads next month for our new podcast: "Feint by Numbers" where we'll cover topics such as claiming we've created twice as many jobs as residents and that we'll build 40 "new" hospitals https://t.co/6AnyzA68dl — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) May 3, 2021

2.

I'm from #Sheffield. We've delivered 180,000 Premier League football teams. Am I doing it right?#NeverVoteConservative https://t.co/V4P3D0Vhq0 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) May 3, 2021

3.

Has Boris personally doubled the population? — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) May 3, 2021

4.

Can't spell the constituency, claims twice as many jobs as residents. Just phoning it in now. https://t.co/vfRpdRAzJw — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) May 3, 2021

5.

With 92,000 residents, the Conservative party have secured almost two jobs for every person in Hartlepool. Another great example of Tory double standards. https://t.co/aatXzH4BQE — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) May 3, 2021

6.

Nadine taking the Priti Patel route with numbers 🙄 https://t.co/TrDOLvuc30 — Scarsey (@silly_old_sod) May 3, 2021

7.

TBF everyone has to work two jobs now. — U Know who💙 (@uknowhoyour) May 3, 2021

GrandmotherLozza had a question.

Define 'well paid' please Nadine? According to your PM, £167k, free housing, and generous expenses aren't enough to live on. https://t.co/awHKNgG5MA — GrandmotherLozza 🟨🟥💙☮️🌱🌍🔆 (@DameLozza) May 3, 2021

Ms Dorries will answer that, right after the PM says who paid for his wallpaper.

