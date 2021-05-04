Videos

How to create a banger of a song with an angry cat – fur real

Poke Staff. Updated May 4th, 2021

When people talk about a cats’ choir, they don’t mean it in a good way, but singer and producer Meredith Bull has turned that on its head with her latest composition.

@meredith_bull

I don’t wanna be touched. @petlead ##catsoftiktok ##cat ##musicproducer ##foryou

♬ original sound – meredithbull

We hope the cat calmed down once the reckless owner of that hand had gone away, but its warning cries certainly morphed into something amazing.

The TikTok has been viewed over two million times in two days, picking up comments like these.

Meredith posted the video on Twitter, where it has reached almost three million views, and well over 60,000 retweets.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

There’s even more good news.

We’re only sorry she didn’t call it ‘Careless Whisker’.

Source Meredith Bull Image Screengrab

