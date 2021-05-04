How to create a banger of a song with an angry cat – fur real

Videos

When people talk about a cats’ choir, they don’t mean it in a good way, but singer and producer Meredith Bull has turned that on its head with her latest composition.

We hope the cat calmed down once the reckless owner of that hand had gone away, but its warning cries certainly morphed into something amazing.

The TikTok has been viewed over two million times in two days, picking up comments like these.

Meredith posted the video on Twitter, where it has reached almost three million views, and well over 60,000 retweets.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

This is the Twitter content I want https://t.co/IQNKqdki6r — (@TVRav) May 3, 2021

Perfect tune for my mood today https://t.co/nQhlYJVtVh — Elisabeth Bik 2/2 (@MicrobiomDigest) May 2, 2021

I fuckin can't this is amazing https://t.co/azLarZNX20 — Stephieloohoo (@stephieloohoo) May 3, 2021

There’s even more good news.

Thank you for all the love!! Dropping the full version soon will post when it’s ready! — Meredith Bull (@meredithbull) May 3, 2021

We’re only sorry she didn’t call it ‘Careless Whisker’.

