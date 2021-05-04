Ikea’s brutal takedown of the troll who said they got their flags wrong is one for the ages

Life

Ikea’s epic takedown of this flag-waving American has gone viral all over again because it’s just so good.

If ever a comeback was one for the ages, then it’s surely this one.

‘When u get rekted by a furniture shop,’ said vins650 who shared it over on Reddit.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the exchange in full.

‘The American flag is supposed to be flown higher than any other countries flag here’

And IKEA’s response.

‘Hi. Our flags are flown according to the United States code: (g) When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they are to be flown from separate staffs of the same height. ‘The flags should be of approximately equal size. International usage forbids the display of the flag of one nation above that of another nation in time of peace – Title 4, United States Code, Chapter 1, Section 7 – position and manner of display, subpoint (9g)’

Mega oof.

‘As if IKEA wouldn’t do their homework on such a thing.’ p1um5mu991er ‘IKEA have knöwledge.’ beluuuuuuga ‘Åfkåurse.’ phlyingP1g ‘Wonder how long it took them to assemble the flagpoles?’ Not_up-to_you At least twice as long as the manual claimed it would take and there were a few extra pieces left over afterwards.’ TheGreatZarquon

READ MORE

9 funniest comebacks of the week

Source Reddit u/vins650