Simply 17 very tasty fake sandwich facts

It’s rare for a member of the aristocracy to start a revolution, but back in the 18th century, that’s what John Montagu did.

Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, had his servants put beef between slices of bread, allowing him to eat one-handed and continue his game of cards.

It wasn’t the first time bread had been used to hold other food, but it certainly made it fashionable and gave it its name.

Those are actual sandwich facts – thanks, Wikipedia – but Twitter had some alternative sandwich facts – fake, if you will.

These are the best we spotted.

1.

William Shakespeare wrote Hamlet while undecided as to which third filling to have in his bacon and cranberry toasted sandwich. “To Brie or not to Brie. That is the question”. #FakeSandwichFacts pic.twitter.com/cMK4UzIH6g — Sal VT (@SalVT2020) May 2, 2021

2.

Originally the bread was in the middle. #FakeSandwichFacts pic.twitter.com/OBaMe5paNa — Jeff DeLany (@DelanyJeff) May 2, 2021

3.

The best ones are only 35% sand #FakeSandwichFacts — Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) May 2, 2021

4.

The first rule about a club sandwich is, you do not talk about a club sandwich! #FakeSandwichFacts pic.twitter.com/emxzTbHKkr — John Lane (@JohnFPLane) May 2, 2021

5.

Finger sandwiches are what happens when you aren't careful with the knife.#FakeSandwichFacts @HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/NTywt2WqEO — Craig Steven Woods (@CraigStevnWoods) May 2, 2021

6.

The Hero sandwich was an original member of the Avengers#FakeSandwichFacts — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) May 2, 2021

7.

A knuckle sandwich has a little punch in it #FakeSandwichFacts pic.twitter.com/8Bpf5dP4Cz — (@SwimmerJlo) May 2, 2021

8.

Actor David Jason used a pile of sandwiches as a crash mat in the ‘famous fall’. Due to the production team forgetting a crash mat. #FakeSandwichFacts pic.twitter.com/aIES3q4LDH — Rob G ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@shearersbuddy) May 3, 2021

9.