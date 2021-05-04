Animals

The chicken chasing this dog around a stack of palettes is an unreasonably entertaining watch.

Just when you think you’ve seen enough, it pulls you right back in again.

The clip was shared on Imgur by OctopussSevenTwo who said ‘Best game of chase you will ever see’ and it’s now been watched by 11 million people.

Fabulous.

‘Lost it when he ran behind and made the chicken jump.’ BklynPunisher ‘I feel like the dog’s having more fun than the chicken.’ commentsivehadafew ‘We’ve had chickens before, and I can guarantee you that chicken is having fun. They can make great pets.’ cantspamthisone3000

Source Imgur OctopussSevenTwo