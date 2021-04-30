Twitter

Twitter exchange of the week was shared by Anna Orridge – @orridge_anna who said: ‘I defy you to look at this and tell me that Twitter is not an exquisite art gallery.’

I defy you to look at this and tell me that Twitter is not an exquisite art gallery https://t.co/BpwfyG9Xfg — Anna Orridge🌱🌍🖋 (@orridge_anna) April 29, 2021

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read.

I think the rest of us can go home now – that’s just perfect! — Helen G (@helen_bleep) April 29, 2021

That’s weirdly perfect. The ideal algebraic curve of mansplaining. — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) April 29, 2021

This wins Twitter today and maybe for the whole week. — David Harrison (@djharrison99) April 29, 2021

☺️👍 — The Time Being (@namomnetempus) April 29, 2021

Source Twitter @orridge_anna