Twitter exchange of the week
Twitter exchange of the week was shared by Anna Orridge – @orridge_anna who said: ‘I defy you to look at this and tell me that Twitter is not an exquisite art gallery.’
I defy you to look at this and tell me that Twitter is not an exquisite art gallery https://t.co/BpwfyG9Xfg
— Anna Orridge🌱🌍🖋 (@orridge_anna) April 29, 2021
And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read.
I think the rest of us can go home now – that’s just perfect!
— Helen G (@helen_bleep) April 29, 2021
That’s weirdly perfect.
The ideal algebraic curve of mansplaining.
— Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) April 29, 2021
This wins Twitter today and maybe for the whole week.
— David Harrison (@djharrison99) April 29, 2021
Deliberate by @namomnetempus very funny account😂
— lorna🍒 (@Lorna9100M) April 29, 2021
☺️👍
— The Time Being (@namomnetempus) April 29, 2021
