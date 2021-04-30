Life

This furious note left at a village library is making everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2021

The Yorkshire village of Cornholme has a little community-run free library where residents can not only borrow items but drop off books that they think others might want to read.

But it’s fair to say that not everyone is happy with the sort of thing that people are bringing along. We know this because they left a note that went wildly viral after it was shared by on Twitter

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

“Whoever is placing the copies of pornographic literature in here, stop! Cornholme is a good God-fearing Christian village. If this is to your liking may we suggest that you move to the cesspit that is Hebden Bridge.”

This is what the library looks like.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Hebden Bridge, in case you didn’t know, has been called the ‘lesbian capital of the UK’.

Was it a joke? Well, maybe.

But we love it either way.

