This furious note left at a village library is making everyone’s day better

The Yorkshire village of Cornholme has a little community-run free library where residents can not only borrow items but drop off books that they think others might want to read.

But it’s fair to say that not everyone is happy with the sort of thing that people are bringing along. We know this because they left a note that went wildly viral after it was shared by on Twitter

Controversy in Todmordens little free libraries. pic.twitter.com/HhPdS1VpyA — Jane Samuels (@JaneSamuels) April 29, 2021

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

“Whoever is placing the copies of pornographic literature in here, stop! Cornholme is a good God-fearing Christian village. If this is to your liking may we suggest that you move to the cesspit that is Hebden Bridge.”

This is what the library looks like.

They're lovely though, right? We have a whole bunch of these all over the town now. (Remember to support local independent book shops too though!). pic.twitter.com/mQ6nvP6Tfi — Jane Samuels (@JaneSamuels) April 29, 2021

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

I'm liking the sound of Hebden Bridge. — Daithí R. (@Daithionaroll) April 29, 2021

Paid for by the Hebden Bridge Tourist Board. — Nick Xylas (@nxylas) April 29, 2021

All the housewives trying to dump their Fifty shades trilogies,haha — Kate S (@katesaunders13) April 29, 2021

The godless porn hub of Hebden Bridge 👍 — Alfie Gallagher (Comms Open) (@AlfieGallagher) April 29, 2021

Sodom and Gomorrah but with mills and crystal shops. — Jane Samuels (@JaneSamuels) April 29, 2021

Look at this den of iniquity and low morals: pic.twitter.com/1jR3UVqiFS — Benjamin Johns (@theoreticalb) April 29, 2021

For anyone in the area wanting to go to Hebden Bridge pic.twitter.com/mDGK7JMZPN — Tony D (@AntDickinson) April 29, 2021

Hebden Bridge, in case you didn’t know, has been called the ‘lesbian capital of the UK’.

Would love to live in Hebden Bridge – highest number of lesbians per head of population in UK – we are relatively rare species and unfortunately experience quite a lot of negativity ❤️🏳️‍🌈My town Leslie used to have the highest number of pubs per head of population in Scotland 🙊🍻 — Laura Bennett (@LauraMayBennett) April 29, 2021

Was it a joke? Well, maybe.

FYI, I'm not convinced this isn't a joke (we also had a fake McDonalds and some very funny blue plaques about the place for a while). — Jane Samuels (@JaneSamuels) April 29, 2021

But we love it either way.

