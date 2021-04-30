The cat’s hilarious reaction when this huge owl turns up is a proper picture

Animals

The video of this absolute unit of an owl turning up on a windowsill has been proving popular on Twitter and a very impressive specimen it is too.

But the owl isn’t why we’re here. Well, it is, but mostly it’s the expression on the face of the cat in the background, as highlighted by @polly on Twitter. It’s a proper picture.

When an owl from Hogwarts shows up … to collect on your student loans. pic.twitter.com/hjS17n2aAd — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) April 29, 2021

However many lives it had before, it’s now got one fewer.

The cat's face has absolutely killed me 😅😅😅😅😅 https://t.co/H0CKTBlwdF — Holly '7 Cats' Brockwell (@holly) April 30, 2021

I was concerned about the cat until the owl did that head-twist. That poor critter had seen enough. — Delano Rey (@withinthewire) April 29, 2021

Owl turns head 180 degrees and the cat's like "I'm out" — Steve Cash (@cosmiclint) April 30, 2021

Source Twitter @padresj H/T @holly