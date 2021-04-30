Animals

The cat’s hilarious reaction when this huge owl turns up is a proper picture

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2021

The video of this absolute unit of an owl turning up on a windowsill has been proving popular on Twitter and a very impressive specimen it is too.

But the owl isn’t why we’re here. Well, it is, but mostly it’s the expression on the face of the cat in the background, as highlighted by @polly on Twitter. It’s a proper picture.

However many lives it had before, it’s now got one fewer.

Source Twitter @padresj H/T @holly

More from the Poke