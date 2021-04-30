The 25 funniest tweets of the week

Twitter

We’ve done the leg work* so you’d have an entertaining snapshot of the past week to browse while you’re enjoying a tea break. Other liquid refreshments are available.

*scrolled through Twitter for hours and hours

1.

I always feel like I’m flying the Millennium Falcon when we sit like this. pic.twitter.com/DkeKQIUr74 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 25, 2021

2.

I am *this* close to adopting a bunch of cats and opening a bed & breakfast called HairBnB. — Sooz (@CruisinSoozan) April 25, 2021

3.

sorry… can't now, i’m busy nursing a hand cramp from getting a slightly bigger phone — An English Human 🦄 r.f. (@English_Channel) April 25, 2021

4.

To me he is Willem Dafriend — Naomi Skwarna (@awomanskwarned) April 25, 2021

5.

angel: whatcha making? god: *pressing lion into grill with spatula* tiger — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) April 25, 2021

6.

9 was yelling and throwing pencils & books around bc he couldn’t do his maths homework so I sat down with him to help and now 9 and I are both yelling and throwing pencils & books around bc we can’t do his maths homework — MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 25, 2021

7.

Who exactly is this sign for? Do they think we’re bringing our own geese? pic.twitter.com/nXsod3bY1K — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 24, 2021

8.

The fact that Elvis was drafted into the military at the height of his stardom is so crazy to me. Like imagine you’re in the middle of a war and ya hear someone shout “cover me” and it’s Beyoncé — Steeven Jay (@steeve_again) April 24, 2021

9.

the fact that he was a turtle makes this so much more impressive https://t.co/ClMWTPK8Jt — royce hall (@filadisruptor) April 25, 2021

10.

IDEA: Petition to rename country “AAA United Kingdom” to make using drop-down menus easier. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) April 27, 2021

11.

Celebrate your achievements with the absolute audacity of a Samsung washing machine. pic.twitter.com/F8gT2g3xIw — Madeleine MacMahon (@Madi_MacMahon) April 25, 2021

12.