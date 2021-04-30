News

Simply 8 stinging reactions to this plea on behalf of wasps

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2021

A study in the Biological Reviews journal has concluded that wasps have far more to contribute to society than we think. Which is great, because as far as we can see, their main function seems to be ruining barbecues.

It suggests that not only are they effective pollinators, like bees, but they can also be used for pest control in developing countries, keeping down the population of crop-destroying insects.

Wasp larvae are already considered a food source. For humans.

To which we say …

via Gfycat

But if you want to eat wasp larvae – you do you.

Sky News shared a summary of the report.

The reactions were much as you’d expect – and we gathered the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Bucket Nut provided this musical epilogue.

Just imagine!

Source Sky News

