Simply 8 stinging reactions to this plea on behalf of wasps

A study in the Biological Reviews journal has concluded that wasps have far more to contribute to society than we think. Which is great, because as far as we can see, their main function seems to be ruining barbecues.

It suggests that not only are they effective pollinators, like bees, but they can also be used for pest control in developing countries, keeping down the population of crop-destroying insects.

Wasp larvae are already considered a food source. For humans.

To which we say …

via Gfycat

But if you want to eat wasp larvae – you do you.

Sky News shared a summary of the report.

Wasps 'could be just as valuable as bees if we give them the chance' https://t.co/ak8Y9gY3qQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2021

The reactions were much as you’d expect – and we gathered the best.

Come back to me when they start making Nutella. https://t.co/XqOKq3tanW — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) April 29, 2021

I see that Big Wasp has gotten to Sky News. https://t.co/bLKy8xdK8Y — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) April 29, 2021

maybe they could stop being pricks first?? respect is a two-way street https://t.co/jhhDuDMUQx — stefan mohamed, concerned citizen (@stefmowords) April 29, 2021

We ain't 'both sides'ing fucken wasps in 2021 https://t.co/zter8TbWO9 — mummy dust (@emotionalpedant) April 29, 2021

I will never give them the chance. https://t.co/QaQDCey9Lm — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) April 29, 2021

I just… am feeling some sort of way about 'valuable' here https://t.co/jMzPRAVnX8 — Kirsty Rolfe (@avoiding_bears) April 29, 2021

Me applying for a job I am severely underqualified for https://t.co/R7QEPrKpLa — ✌️ (@suedepyjamas) April 29, 2021

Bucket Nut provided this musical epilogue.

We only gave bees a chance because of John Lennon. https://t.co/M9asEBR25w — Bucket Nut (@Clarrknulp) April 29, 2021

Just imagine!

Bees vs. Wasps

Source Sky News Image Thomas Millot on Unsplash