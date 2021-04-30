This retired police dog went viral because of his funny reaction to the word ‘cocaine’
A former sniffer dog named Dante has gone viral because of his reaction to the word ‘cocaine’.
@daveywa
Sniffer dog knows English ##foryoupage ##dog ##foryourpage ##dog ##comedy ##fyp ##snifferdog
You can take the dog out of the police, but you can’t take the police out of the dog.
Since Dante’s owner, Australian TikToker Davey Rutherford, shared the clip of his cheeky shopping list, it has been viewed 2.6 million times, picking up reactions like these.
Newly retired Dante might still have his police skills switched on, but it’s clear from Davey’s other posts that the German Shepherd has got a sweet life ahead of him.
@daveywa
Chillin in the Jacuzzi ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou ##dog ##snifferdog ##comedy
@daveywa
Don’t worry the dog is ok!! ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##fyp ##foryou ##dog ##beach
@daveywa
He will chase a passionfruit anywhere 💦 ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##fyp ##foryou ##dog ##snifferdog ##comedy ##wet
Let’s hope he never has to make a citizen’s arrest.
Source Davey Rutherford H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab
