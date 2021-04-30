Twitter

Nigel Farage was hilariously duped into endorsing a London mayoral candidate

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2021

Despite recently boasting about his ‘record-breaking’ success in politics, seven-time general election loser, Nigel Farage, has diversified into *checks notes* recording video messages for people on the celebrity messaging app, Cameo.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the opportunity to prank him has been far more temptation than some could resist.

He recently recorded a video giving a shout-out to ‘NDL’.

“I just wanna say big up to the most important NDL. Please bring it home for us NDL, NDL, NDL.”

The only problem for Farage, who endorses Laurence Fox for London Mayor, is that NDL stands for Niko Defence League, the EDL-mocking alter ego of YouTuber Niko Omilana, who is currently polling well ahead of Fox in the mayoral race.

Here are a few reactions to Farage’s latest humiliation.

In case you’re interested, this is the NDL manifesto.

That McDonald’s policy will generate all the affordable housing the UK needs.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage stood in a tree trying to make money got entirely the mockery it deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Source Niko Omilana Image Screengrab

More from the Poke