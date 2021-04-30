Nigel Farage was hilariously duped into endorsing a London mayoral candidate
Despite recently boasting about his ‘record-breaking’ success in politics, seven-time general election loser, Nigel Farage, has diversified into *checks notes* recording video messages for people on the celebrity messaging app, Cameo.
I’ve joined Cameo to connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way.
Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/6gQD2ou2Hm
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 7, 2021
You won’t be surprised to learn that the opportunity to prank him has been far more temptation than some could resist.
Watching Nigel Farage being so stupid that he didn’t realise he was sending greetings to Hugh Janus/ Huge Anus is the highlight of my day pic.twitter.com/tZpUlQFZzs
— Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) April 13, 2021
He recently recorded a video giving a shout-out to ‘NDL’.
“I just wanna say big up to the most important NDL. Please bring it home for us NDL, NDL, NDL.”
The only problem for Farage, who endorses Laurence Fox for London Mayor, is that NDL stands for Niko Defence League, the EDL-mocking alter ego of YouTuber Niko Omilana, who is currently polling well ahead of Fox in the mayoral race.
this you ? https://t.co/DjGJZ5b7fy pic.twitter.com/uciEWbX0gO
— NDL Mayorside (@NikoOmilana) April 24, 2021
Here are a few reactions to Farage’s latest humiliation.
That's Laurence done then https://t.co/3aKn0ZMRj6
— Mag Mc43 (@Magmc43) April 25, 2021
lmaooo made my day https://t.co/yTSUNGWOrG
— JM (@keepithalalbro) April 24, 2021
This man is a national treasure
— themosiah (@jesuschrist6472) April 25, 2021
In case you’re interested, this is the NDL manifesto.
MY FULL MANIFESTO #NikoForMayor pic.twitter.com/6OE9qmugd6
— NDL Mayorside (@NikoOmilana) April 27, 2021
That McDonald’s policy will generate all the affordable housing the UK needs.
