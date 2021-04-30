How Andre Agassi secretly read Boris Becker’s serve is a proper jaw dropper

Sport

Tennis news now – not a phrase we use too often – and this fascinating insight from Andre Agassi about the highly unlikely way he used to read where one of his great rivals Boris Becker was going to serve.

It went viral on Twitter and is well worth 88 seconds of your time.

Being a great returner is all about problem solving 👀 On his 51st birthday, remembering @AndreAgassi‘s fascinating method of reading one of the best serves in the world… (via @Unscriptd) pic.twitter.com/U3I1TcjZuO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 29, 2021

We used to notice his tongue lolling around, but we didn’t pay quite so much attention as Agassi. Fascinating stuff.

