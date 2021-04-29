This dog’s furious stomp off (and comedy stumble) is hilarious and totally adorable

Animals

This is just fantastic, a glimpse into the life of Gaston the English Bulldog which went viral on TikTok because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself (watch until the end).

Incredible! And it went viral all over again after it was shared on Twitter by @Molly_Kats.

the most good day sir I SAID GOOD DAY walk off pic.twitter.com/VS331tNTAo — Molly (@Molly_Kats) April 28, 2021

Nailed it.

He said “harumph” — Molly (@Molly_Kats) April 28, 2021

The wounded pride! — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) April 28, 2021

Source TikTok @gaston_english_bulldog Twitter @Molly_Kats