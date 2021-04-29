This dog’s furious stomp off (and comedy stumble) is hilarious and totally adorable
This is just fantastic, a glimpse into the life of Gaston the English Bulldog which went viral on TikTok because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself (watch until the end).
@gaston_english_bulldog
wait till the end… ##englishbulldog ##bulldog ##englishbulldogpuppy ##englisbulldogtiktok ##gastontheenglishbulldog ##fyp ##viral
Incredible! And it went viral all over again after it was shared on Twitter by @Molly_Kats.
the most good day sir I SAID GOOD DAY walk off pic.twitter.com/VS331tNTAo
— Molly (@Molly_Kats) April 28, 2021
Nailed it.
omfg
— darth™ (@darth) April 28, 2021
He said “harumph”
— Molly (@Molly_Kats) April 28, 2021
The wounded pride!
— Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) April 28, 2021
READ MORE
The payoff to this turkey’s ‘revenge attack’ is perfect comedy timing
More from the Poke
Harrison Ford reacting to this David Blaine trick is 60 seconds very well spent
‘Just discovered the best accidental Partridge in history’