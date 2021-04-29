Animals

This dog’s furious stomp off (and comedy stumble) is hilarious and totally adorable

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2021

This is just fantastic, a glimpse into the life of Gaston the English Bulldog which went viral on TikTok because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself (watch until the end).

@gaston_english_bulldog

wait till the end… ##englishbulldog ##bulldog ##englishbulldogpuppy ##englisbulldogtiktok ##gastontheenglishbulldog ##fyp ##viral

♬ son original – Gaston the bulldog

Incredible! And it went viral all over again after it was shared on Twitter by @Molly_Kats.

Nailed it.

READ MORE

The payoff to this turkey’s ‘revenge attack’ is perfect comedy timing

Source TikTok @gaston_english_bulldog Twitter @Molly_Kats

More from the Poke