Paddington 2 has overtaken Citizen Kane as ‘the greatest film of all time’ – 9+ rave reviews

Over on the film-rating site, Rotten Tomatoes, Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece, Citizen Kane, has long enjoyed a rare 100 per cent approval score, and is widely considered to be the greatest film of all time.

Unfortunately for its legacy, a bad review from the Chicago Tribune has recently resurfaced, reducing the film’s rating to – shock, horror – 99 per cent.



‘its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value.’

Luckily, a new ‘greatest of all time’ was waiting in the wings.

'Citizen Kane' lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, making 'Paddington 2' the new greatest film of all-time https://t.co/4RMvjxyqd3 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 27, 2021

The news didn’t go down too well in some quarters.

CITIZEN KANE is the greatest film I’ve ever seen—by far https://t.co/nysNoz7rtg — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) April 28, 2021

Thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, instead of studying Citizen Kane, Casablanca, and The Godfather in film school, students are now required to study Paddington 2, Toy Story 2, and Man On Wire: the films with the highest 100% to number of reviews ratio — Tyler (@tyler_keeble) April 28, 2021

But the triumph of Paddington 2 was met with jubilation elsewhere.

1.

show me the lie https://t.co/j5ypHx90RK — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) April 27, 2021

2.

if you’ve actually seen Paddington 2, you wouldn’t see anything crazy about this at all https://t.co/NTVZKKrSkw — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 27, 2021

3.

OH MY GODDDDD https://t.co/oGSvUDFQyk — Karen Chee (@karencheee) April 28, 2021

4.

finally something that makes sense https://t.co/oWyqcyj9Ka — Ryan Bergara (@ryansbergara) April 27, 2021

5.

Paddington 2 is a masterpiece 🍿 pic.twitter.com/PbuJVQcBUY — Braddington (@bradwhipple) April 27, 2021

6.

7.

I'm sorry but did Citizen Kane have a scene where a talking bear gives a man a haircut using marmalade as shaving cream? No? Then sit the fuck down, Citizen Kane. https://t.co/RBqvrXC0tP — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) April 27, 2021

8.

It’s time to start studying Paddington 2 in every film class https://t.co/85ZjJyyrvk — Hannah 🦇 (@rejectedhannah) April 27, 2021

9.

please don’t misinterpret the adjusted Rotten Tomatoes rankings to mean that “Paddington 2 is now the best movie of all time.” Paddington 2 *already was* the best movie of all time. thank you. https://t.co/TmEbjUrWOA — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 27, 2021

If this happens, we hope Happy Toast gets a writing credit.

Anyone here working on Paddington 3? Can you squeeze in a scene where he walks past a cinema, sees a Citizen Kane poster and asks someone if it's good? With the person replying saying "I've seen better." — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 28, 2021

It seemed a little odd that the bad review should suddenly resurface – but there might be an explanation.

Found a picture of the critic who wrote the negative CITIZEN KANE review pic.twitter.com/3UEzmRyf3g — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 27, 2021

We’re happy to report that success hasn’t gone to Paddington’s head.

I do hope Mr Kane won't be too upset when he hears I've overtaken him with rotten tomatoes. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 28, 2021

As thoughtful as ever.

