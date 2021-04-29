Entertainment

Paddington 2 has overtaken Citizen Kane as ‘the greatest film of all time’ – 9+ rave reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2021

Over on the film-rating site, Rotten Tomatoes, Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece, Citizen Kane, has long enjoyed a rare 100 per cent approval score, and is widely considered to be the greatest film of all time.

Unfortunately for its legacy, a bad review from the Chicago Tribune has recently resurfaced, reducing the film’s rating to – shock, horror – 99 per cent.


Via

‘its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value.’

Luckily, a new ‘greatest of all time’ was waiting in the wings.

The news didn’t go down too well in some quarters.

But the triumph of Paddington 2 was met with jubilation elsewhere.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

If this happens, we hope Happy Toast gets a writing credit.

It seemed a little odd that the bad review should suddenly resurface – but there might be an explanation.

We’re happy to report that success hasn’t gone to Paddington’s head.

As thoughtful as ever.

Source Uproxx

