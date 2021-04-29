‘Man trying to impress barmaid’ is a hilarious cringeworthy delight

Videos

Alistair Green regularly provides us all with an outstanding one-man theatre experience, right in the comfort of our own homes.

If you happen to have missed all of his performances, this is a good time to start putting that right.

Meet Matt Hancock’s old uni friend.

matt hancocks friend pic.twitter.com/y7DX6Vrry4 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) February 21, 2021

Who was hoarding toilet roll and pasta?

Now that people are back at the pub – albeit in the garden – you might spot behaviour like this.

man trying to impress barmaid pic.twitter.com/kqeOZAxuDN — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 28, 2021

The skit was so on the nose that it practically gave former bar workers flashbacks. These responses are just about perfect.

oh god this is so agonisingly true https://t.co/etvbCsadfK — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 28, 2021

This is insanely spot on. Almost gives me chills https://t.co/1s4KshwUqe — Isy Suttie 💙 (@Isysuttie) April 28, 2021

Cheers. I hate this. — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) April 28, 2021

So good. Especially if you have been that barmaid. https://t.co/KaSToZoHVv — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) April 28, 2021

I love this with all of my heart. *the accuracy* https://t.co/EyKruA5pqB — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 28, 2021

@mralistairgreen regularly produces little masterpieces. I don't know how he can top this one. https://t.co/9mg47TeOb1 — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) April 28, 2021

If you doubt the accuracy, just look upon this anecdote and despair.

Al. This is incredible. Incredible and terrifyingly accurate. When I was a barmaid one guy asked me to do the answerphone message on his phone because he was “friends with celebrities and they would spot the talent” in my voice — Laura Claxton (@fairycakes) April 28, 2021

Ha oh god. Tempted to redo it so I can add that in. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 28, 2021

So you don’t miss out, give Alistair a follow on Twitter or Instagram.

