We’ve featured no end of ‘accidental Partridge’ moments on these pages when TV presenters and the like accidentally channeled their inner Alan Partridge, but they might not come any better than this.

It’s Sky Sports Ted Kravitz talking to F1 driver Sebastian Vettel and it’s 12 seconds very well spent, shared by @adam_major1 on Twitter.

Just discovered the best accidental Partridge in history. pic.twitter.com/AZWZ6H9h3D — Adam (@adam_major1) April 28, 2021

Simply peerless.

Ted is by all accounts a bit of a national treasure and people thought it surely had to be deliberate.

Surely a deliberate Partridge – he does the impression and references cheese. I'm sure Ted knows his Alan lore. — RetroTube Archive TV Podcast (@retro_tube) April 28, 2021

Either way, we love it. And just in case you were wondering where the conversation went after that, here’s what happened next.

And what Ted himself had to say about it.

Seb’s right, it was a waste of cheese.. F1 Testing Notebook, day 1 is here:https://t.co/721ZA1KfQw — Ted Kravitz (@tedkravitz) March 13, 2021

If it IS the best accidental Partridge of all time, this is surely a close second.

Lots more accidental Partridge at @AccidentalP on Twitter.

