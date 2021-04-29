John Lewis is trolling Boris Johnson again and it just gets better and better

News

You’d have got long odds a few days ago on John Lewis spending its time trolling Boris Johnson on Twitter but we learned a while ago it’s best to expect the unexpected.

It was because Boris Johnson and his partner didn’t like its John Lewis furnishings, you’ll remember, that they did up their Downing Street home (with all the complications that resulted from that).

And has John Lewis taken it lying down? No it hasn’t.

Here’s how it first reacted when the story first broke.

And then it did this.

And then – best of all (so far) – this!

Boom! We look forward to what they do next …

Oh John Lewis, I am loving your tweets today. Thank you for a bit of humour xxx — Helen Greaves (@EllieGreaves37) April 28, 2021

Have you a recycling system for clapped out politicians ? — (@zuluzim909) April 28, 2021

Brilliant stuff. So John Lewis also has a sense of humour. I liked them before but now I am a lifelong fan. Whoever does their social media is a genius. — maryevans #FBPE (@MAEgofrance) April 28, 2021

Playing a blinder. — Clive Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) April 28, 2021

And finally …

Source Twitter @JohnLewisRetail