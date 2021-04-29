News

John Lewis is trolling Boris Johnson again and it just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2021

You’d have got long odds a few days ago on John Lewis spending its time trolling Boris Johnson on Twitter but we learned a while ago it’s best to expect the unexpected.

It was because Boris Johnson and his partner didn’t like its John Lewis furnishings, you’ll remember, that they did up their Downing Street home (with all the complications that resulted from that).

And has John Lewis taken it lying down? No it hasn’t.

Here’s how it first reacted when the story first broke.

And then it did this.

And then – best of all (so far) – this!

Boom! We look forward to what they do next …

And finally …

Yes. Yes, they have.

Source Twitter @JohnLewisRetail

