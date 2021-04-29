Celebrity

Harrison Ford reacting to this David Blaine trick is 60 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2021

This clip of Harrison Ford reacting to a David Blaine trick went wildly viral on Twitter because it truly is a magical 60 seconds.

Partly because of what Blaine does, obviously, but mostly because of what Ford does next.

Hold our calls (both of them) we’ll be watching this on loop for the rest of the day.

And if you’re in the mood for this kind of thing, here are 10 times Blaine totally freaked out celebrities.

Just one question remained.

Easy. It’s magic.

