Harrison Ford reacting to this David Blaine trick is 60 seconds very well spent

Celebrity

This clip of Harrison Ford reacting to a David Blaine trick went wildly viral on Twitter because it truly is a magical 60 seconds.

Partly because of what Blaine does, obviously, but mostly because of what Ford does next.

Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything pic.twitter.com/oAoUlDT3GY — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021

Hold our calls (both of them) we’ll be watching this on loop for the rest of the day.

Have you truly lived until Harrison Ford has told you to fuck off? — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021

Can confirm. That's how he reacts to anything I try to show him. — L. Rhodes (@upstreamism) April 28, 2021

As soon as he tells him to say his card out loud you can see him thinking “my card better not be in that fucking orange.” — Alfredo Garcia (@6demonbagg) April 29, 2021

I want Harrison Ford say get the f out of my house as my ringtone — Socially Distant Cheryl (@cherylisok) April 28, 2021

And if you’re in the mood for this kind of thing, here are 10 times Blaine totally freaked out celebrities.

Just one question remained.

someone just explain how he did this to me before I die https://t.co/UsRdP1mOq8 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2021

Easy. It’s magic.

READ MORE

This hilarious tale of trying to park in every space at the supermarket is magnificent

Source Twitter @clarisselou