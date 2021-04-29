And the Oscar goes to …Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok of her dad, Martin, naming ‘feminine items’

Videos

Actor Francesca Scorsese, star of We Are Who We Are is also the youngest daughter of the legend that is Martin Scorsese.

She recently shared a hilarious TikTok in which she invited her dad to try and identify what she described as “feminine items”.

Spoiler alert, he did quite well – mostly.

You can’t be a dad of three daughters without learning a thing or two – although not about mooncups, apparently.

TikTok users were delighted.

Twitter also rolled out the red carpet.

Film Twitter is just not on TikTok enough to know that Martin Scorsese has been busy guessing at feminine products pic.twitter.com/s82MyNkbhl — (@treytylor) April 27, 2021

Martin Scorsese is precious and must be protected at all costs. https://t.co/0ar4IlyRN2 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 28, 2021

my brain just started recognizing dopamine again https://t.co/q35jhIsfsT — Amy (@amyis_trying) April 27, 2021

This is cinema — sam (@SharpShubham) April 27, 2021

We’d have been very much here for this –

They should have played this as segments throughout the Oscars. https://t.co/JXOdf6S7D0 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 27, 2021

They need to make a new award category for this video and this video only. We’re excited for Part 2.

READ MORE

Disney’s Taxi Driver

Source Francesca Scorsese H/T Trey Taylor Image Screengrab