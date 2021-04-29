Videos

And the Oscar goes to …Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok of her dad, Martin, naming ‘feminine items’

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2021

Actor Francesca Scorsese, star of We Are Who We Are is also the youngest daughter of the legend that is Martin Scorsese.

She recently shared a hilarious TikTok in which she invited her dad to try and identify what she described as “feminine items”.

Spoiler alert, he did quite well – mostly.

@francescascorsese

I will probably regret posting this but…. he actually did much better than I thought!!##martinscorsese ##guesstheobjectchallenge ##fyp ##greenscreen

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

You can’t be a dad of three daughters without learning a thing or two – although not about mooncups, apparently.

TikTok users were delighted.

Twitter also rolled out the red carpet.

We’d have been very much here for this –

They need to make a new award category for this video and this video only. We’re excited for Part 2.

READ MORE

Disney’s Taxi Driver

Source Francesca Scorsese H/T Trey Taylor Image Screengrab

More from the Poke