‘What seems harmless but is incredibly dangerous?’ – 30 everyday terrors to spoil your day

Over on Reddit Crimtot had a question.

‘What seems harmless but is incredibly dangerous?’

1.

‘ER nurse … I had a teenage girl come from Home economics class. She was sewing and had a pin between her lips. I mean , who hasn’t done that? She sucked it in and it got lodged in her throat. While waiting for a scope she felt it dislodge and went deep into her main bronchial. She required major surgery . Had a young boy running with a toothbrush in his mouth. Got jammed way deep , almost hit a major artery.’

briansbrain112

2.

‘Having a loose animal in the car. A safety instructor once told me doctors had to dig dog bones out of a person after it got between them and an airbag.’

villemairejones

3.

‘Lint. too much lint in a dryer can cause a fire. gotta clean that stuff out on the regular.’

nuggetyboon

4.

‘There’s that Peppa Pig episode about spiders, teaching UK kids that they are nice and friendly; and that episode is banned in Australia. So there you go, here’s my answer: Peppa Pig episodes.’

ritswd

5.

‘Putting your feet up on the dash while riding as a passenger in a moving car. You do NOT want to see post-accident photos of what happens when someone is in that posture in a surprise head-on collision.’

ZachMatthews

6.

‘Pushing people over as a “prank”.’

ElBomberoLoco

7.

‘Yep, you should only ever push people over out of malice and discontent.’

Choo-

8.

‘Water in general, but fast moving water specifically. 2 or 3 inches of water is all that’s needed to sweep you off of your feet if it’s moving fast. 12 inches of water will lift and sweep away a car. Water is heavy and will fuck you up if you don’t respect it.’

Djinjja-Ninja

9.

‘Well, cows seem pretty harmless but these guys aren’t to be underestimated i got attacked by a mother one for getting a bit too close to the calf i was lucky the horns were specifically made to be round otherwise i would have lived with one kidney from then on since It rammed into my kidney but not hard enough to damage thankfully, still hurt like hell after tho.’

ComputerDeletus

10.

‘Texting coworkers after you’ve been drinking.’

badtattoodude

11.

‘Kids picking flowers in the park. I am a conservation Technician for a county park system, at least once a year I have to stop parents with kids picking flowers off the trail because I see kids with either poison hemlock (one of the deadliest plants if injesting even a tiny amount) or wild parsnip, which can cause some serious permanent scarring, burns, and boils if the sap gets on to your skin and is exposed to sunlight. Don’t let your kids pick or eat anything you aren’t 100% sure of.’ whafteycrank

12.

‘DULL KNIVES. Dull knives are far more likely to cause an incident compared to a sharp one.’

JanusIsBlue

13.

‘Also, a falling knife has no handle.’

AddSomeSpice

14.

‘A child. Alone they may not seem like much but in groups they can cause mass havoc.’

DankSpanking

15.

‘Hanging around idiots, most of the time they only do dumbshit that affects themselves but when they do something that affects you it can change your whole life, so just remember if you’re in with a group of imbeciles youre rolling the dice with your life every second, its like standing in low-grade radiation, its unnoticeable right up until its incurable.’

Stayvfraw