Tony Blair’s post-lockdown locks caused a Twitter storm – 23 well-styled reactions

When Tony Blair puts his head above the parapet, social media is usually flooded with a mixture of outrage at whatever he’s said, and people complaining that they’ve somehow found themselves in agreement with him.

Usually, however, his head is fairly well groomed, rather than sporting a luxurious mullet.

NEW: Tony Blair tells me the devolution he designed contained “weaknesses” which failed to quash nationalism. As we look ahead to May’s crucial elections for the future of the union, he says a failure to focus on cultural ties may have left it in peril.https://t.co/qXHxhKeapv — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 27, 2021

It was a bit of a distraction, to say the least.

That thing where you can't hear a word the person is saying because you're just looking at THEIR HAIR pic.twitter.com/QxziyDqcAw — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 27, 2021

Blair’s comments were lost under a sea of comparisons – none of them flattering.

These were our favourites.

1.

Tony Blair morphing into the possessed Vigo painting in Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/OUahzeOEtm — Marcus Barnett (@marcusbarnett_) April 27, 2021

2.

In a few years, Tony Blair will find himself stuck on earth because his granddaughter is settled at school and the Chameleon Circuit of his Tardis is broken. pic.twitter.com/ozFcD44T5d — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) April 27, 2021

3.

4.

Blair Lockdown Hair Watch: We have passed the Charlie Kray stage and are now stuck somewhere between famed Italian vintner and David Dickinson. pic.twitter.com/1YhwzOjcdB — . (@twlldun) April 27, 2021

5.

Why do I feel like I'm about to be asked to liquidate my savings to invest in an Executive Success Program? pic.twitter.com/41RXDnjGzW — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 27, 2021

6.

'answer me these riddles three,

if you wish to seek the WMD' pic.twitter.com/L0pFGmaeb9 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 27, 2021

7.

If you say WMD three times he crawls out of the screen 45 minutes later pic.twitter.com/uw5Vf6MLk9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2021

8.

Everybody knows you never go full Peter Stringfellow pic.twitter.com/pB2Zg0kQYv — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) April 27, 2021

9.

10.

“Yeah we let our son smoke it at home. You know back in the day me and my wife used to smoke it a bit too. We just think if he’s gonna do it we’d prefer he do it at the house, so yeah, pass it along son! Haha, no, but seriously” pic.twitter.com/vNHSwfDbVb — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 27, 2021

11.

Why is Blair announcing he’s out of rehab, clean for the first time in 15yrs & will be joining Status Quo & Jethro Tull on stage for a rock legends gig in Hyde Park this September pic.twitter.com/1eNli5MbL5 — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) April 27, 2021

12.