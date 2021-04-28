Videos

This man’s garage is only 6cm wider than his car and his next-level solution went wildly viral

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2021

We never thought we’d enjoy watching a video of a Belgian man parking his car quite so much.

But this two minutes of TV is simply next level stuff. Hi garage is only 6cm wider than his car but is it a problem? No. And this is why.

Belgian guy parks in a garage just 6cm bigger than his car from nextfuckinglevel

A supremely satisfying watch. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And finally …

Source Twitter @moylato

