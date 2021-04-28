This man’s garage is only 6cm wider than his car and his next-level solution went wildly viral

Videos

We never thought we’d enjoy watching a video of a Belgian man parking his car quite so much.

But this two minutes of TV is simply next level stuff. Hi garage is only 6cm wider than his car but is it a problem? No. And this is why.

A supremely satisfying watch. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I stuck out through the whole video just to see how he opens the door and it was worth it — Longshanks 🥀 (@nicklongshankz) April 28, 2021

Howling ecstatically through this whole thing. https://t.co/zDJnbM65Sj — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 28, 2021

Where was this man when the ship was stuck in the Suez Canal? — Paul Hardy (@PRH091) April 27, 2021

Best video I’ve seen this year… https://t.co/GO8j5RdQet — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 28, 2021

Fascinating. This brings a whole new meaning to the term “space and time”. I like his defiant tone and the beauty of his dialect. — Daniel Fiott (@DanielFiott) April 27, 2021

This dude is a parking LEGEND. https://t.co/zqNtfCG7Hc — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 28, 2021

And I was thinking he was going to have to exit through the hatch. This is much more impressive. — MissC 👽👻🐉🐕🐈🦖🦈🖖🌊 (@jcassidy110) April 28, 2021

i was immediately like “how does he get out of the car” and the answer is quite satisfying https://t.co/ZiUixiIASa — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 28, 2021

Aced his spatial intelligence tests — Jim Doherty (@jimdoherty09) April 27, 2021

I firmly believe you should only be allowed to own a car in a city if you are are willing to hang up sponges and able to park as skillfully as this man https://t.co/IoJIvLMkih — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) April 28, 2021

I was wondering how he’ll get out. Effing genius. — MakeMyDayKatju (@MakeMyDayKatju) April 27, 2021

And finally …

I feel like parking on the street would have probably been just fine. — Thugnificent (@k_jaybee) April 28, 2021

Source Twitter @moylato