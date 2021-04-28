This dog’s reaction when it realises it’s being filmed is funny and totally relatable

Animals

People tend to react in two ways when they realise they are being caught on camera. They either cover their face and run off, or they enjoy the moment and make sure they look their best.

There’s no doubting which camp this dog is in. And it’s not the first one.

The video went viral because it’s so funny and adorable. And entirely relatable (depending on which type you are, obviously).

oh, am i on camera pic.twitter.com/xIfwHJsZFk — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 27, 2021

And this one might be even better.

READ MORE

This is definitely not the right way to introduce a cat to the new kitten in the house

Source @humorandanimals