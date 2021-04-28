People loved Old Spice’s response to this woman’s ‘Eagle Fangs’ request

Weird World

It’s been a while since we’ve thought about Old Spice but the memories came flooding back after this fabulous exchange went viral on Imgur.

It’s someone called ghost mum – @radtoria on Twitter – who wondered aloud why there wasn’t a woman’s version of the classic scent made famous back in the day by Barry Sheen and Henry Cooper.

It was spotted by the good people of Old Spice themselves and just gets better and better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Beautifully done.

‘That’s a good marketing team right there, fair play.’ DanBartStart ‘They made a custom label and everything.’ ilovedogknots ‘What a fun series of events that is TOTALLY not a thinly-veiled marketing campaign.’ WhatD0thLife

Source Imgur pseudon