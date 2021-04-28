Pics

In the first of an occasional new series, children’s drawing of the week goes to this fabulous effort.

‘My niece drew this at school yesterday,’ said The_Mr_Falls over on Reddit.

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘By a smiling nurse??’ horatiobloomfeld ‘The smile with the dead black eyes make it even funnier.’ 100thusername ‘The cone is a nice touch.’ puppymonkeybaby79 ‘Your niece has an excellent understanding of male anatomy.’ benspaperclip ‘Hey be nice, she’s probably neuter this.’ TannedCroissant ‘His niece is 27 years old.’ FreeGFabs

Source Reddit u/The_Mr_Falls