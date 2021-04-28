‘My niece drew this at school yesterday’
In the first of an occasional new series, children’s drawing of the week goes to this fabulous effort.
‘My niece drew this at school yesterday,’ said The_Mr_Falls over on Reddit.
And our favourite things people said about it.
‘By a smiling nurse??’ horatiobloomfeld
‘The smile with the dead black eyes make it even funnier.’ 100thusername
‘The cone is a nice touch.’ puppymonkeybaby79
‘Your niece has an excellent understanding of male anatomy.’ benspaperclip
‘Hey be nice, she’s probably neuter this.’ TannedCroissant
‘His niece is 27 years old.’ FreeGFabs
Source Reddit u/The_Mr_Falls
