How would you do in the ‘Bad Habits Olympics’?

Foil Arms and Hog never miss with their hilarious sketches, which so often speak volumes about the human condition.

Gambling or shares? It’s hard to tell.

Gambling Vs Shares… pic.twitter.com/3U34o5eSBV — Foil Arms and Hog (@FoilArmsAndHog) February 25, 2021

Everybody’s parents on the first day back at school.

Parents on your first day back at school #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/wrCDQVxxUI — Foil Arms and Hog (@FoilArmsAndHog) August 31, 2020

Their latest video shines a comedic light on people’s bad habits – and it’s a little too relatable, if you know what we mean.

It clearly hit home for YouTube users, too.

IHazShort I would win many gold medals, ngl.

Lilium Sylvanum I thought triathlon was Swimming, Cycling and Boasting… Don’t even know what to think now.

Epoch hp If i had to have judge it would probably be my mum shes literally got a mental list of my bad habits.

Finally, Mugdha spoke for us all.

Finally an Olympics that I can take part and win medals in😂😂

