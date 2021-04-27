This is definitely not the right way to introduce a cat to the new kitten in the house

Pics

This video of a cat being introduced to the new kitten in the house went viral after it was shared by WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL over on Reddit and if there’s one way not to do it, it’s this one.

Unexpected plot twist of the most unwelcome variety.

‘You brought an enemy unto MY terrain!? TRAITOR. But seriously though, this is a clear demonstration of ‘you definitely missed cat-introduction-101 class’. ItsMeishi “I can’t believe you’ve done this.” NeverBob ‘How to not introduce cats to each other.’ Amegami “If you want to take the risk of making it upsetting and traumatising for both, do this. Suggestions for not doing this include keeping the kitten separate for an amount of time while introducing items to both animals with the opposites scent on. There is a wealth of information on this out there.’ iforgotwhatiforgot

Source Reddit u/WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL YouTube