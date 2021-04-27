Spelling error or NSFW introduction? – Facepalm of the Day

Pics

Completely ignoring whether or not you can make meat balls from eggplant – or aubergine, to give it its Sunday name – whoever wrote this label left it looking like the script for a really weird introduction.

Perhaps they were legally not allowed to call it meat – who knows? Whatever the reason, it implied something awkward – and possibly painful. 🍆

voice_of_craisin When you cross your legs at the knee and everything gets bunched together.

OhadiNacnud Its a warning this product has been teabagged

Why so formal, though? As u/elahtap187 remarked –

“Eggplant was my fathers name. Please, call me Aubergine.”

