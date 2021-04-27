Spelling error or NSFW introduction? – Facepalm of the Day
Completely ignoring whether or not you can make meat balls from eggplant – or aubergine, to give it its Sunday name – whoever wrote this label left it looking like the script for a really weird introduction.
Perhaps they were legally not allowed to call it meat – who knows? Whatever the reason, it implied something awkward – and possibly painful. 🍆
voice_of_craisin
When you cross your legs at the knee and everything gets bunched together.
OhadiNacnud
Its a warning this product has been teabagged
Why so formal, though? As u/elahtap187 remarked –
“Eggplant was my fathers name. Please, call me Aubergine.”
