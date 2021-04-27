Rural Kentucky finally got a roundabout and it went as well as you’d expect
Over on Facebook, Walker Construction has posted a ‘What not to do at roundabouts’ video, starring the baffled drivers of rural Kentucky.
The words ‘recipe’ and ‘disaster’ spring to mind. The clown music is absolutely perfect.
Tony Law
Is it me or does anyone else think it would’ve been a lot easier to put lights in? Or to send everyone back to traffic school and learn how to use a 4 way stop.
The clip ended up on Twitter – naturally.
They added a roundabout in rural eastern Kentucky pic.twitter.com/tkb19bTEuK
— Oregon Rolled A 20 (I Do Stick Figures) (@OregonRolledA20) April 25, 2021
Oh God https://t.co/8mXi0I7ZRh
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 26, 2021
The way I screamed at this made my roommate come check on me https://t.co/aLoo6GUJAG
— Karl Coleman (@karl_coleman) April 25, 2021
My anxiety https://t.co/HDxmgPVpRC
— Michael M (@CVLCHAOS) April 26, 2021
This is comedy. They just said fck it I'll do it my way. https://t.co/G4wWGdbfHd
— edna moderna (@TheChrisCunni) April 26, 2021
An American spoke in mitigation.
I hate roundabouts so much. They are extremely uncommon in the US, let alone Kentucky. I look both ways before turning onto one because I don't trust other drivers.
My biggest peeve comes from developers selling the idea to install one, without asking nearby residents at all.
— That Raccoon (@ThatRaccoon13) April 25, 2021
In case you were worried about an impending catastrophe, here’s how they’re coping now.
READ MORE
This is the wrong way to approach a roundabout – unless you’re Evel Knievel
Source Walker Construction Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Nigella Lawson’s ‘mee-cro-wah-vay’ moment is up for a Bafta and people love it
This choosing beggar wanted to buy a fridge but got a stone-cold takedown