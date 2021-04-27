Videos

Rural Kentucky finally got a roundabout and it went as well as you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated April 27th, 2021

Over on Facebook, Walker Construction has posted a ‘What not to do at roundabouts’ video, starring the baffled drivers of rural Kentucky.

The words ‘recipe’ and ‘disaster’ spring to mind. The clown music is absolutely perfect.

Tony Law
Is it me or does anyone else think it would’ve been a lot easier to put lights in? Or to send everyone back to traffic school and learn how to use a 4 way stop.

The clip ended up on Twitter – naturally.

An American spoke in mitigation.

In case you were worried about an impending catastrophe, here’s how they’re coping now.

from Phew GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This is the wrong way to approach a roundabout – unless you’re Evel Knievel

Source Walker Construction Image Screengrab

More from the Poke