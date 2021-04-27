Rural Kentucky finally got a roundabout and it went as well as you’d expect

Videos

Over on Facebook, Walker Construction has posted a ‘What not to do at roundabouts’ video, starring the baffled drivers of rural Kentucky.

The words ‘recipe’ and ‘disaster’ spring to mind. The clown music is absolutely perfect.

Tony Law

Is it me or does anyone else think it would’ve been a lot easier to put lights in? Or to send everyone back to traffic school and learn how to use a 4 way stop.

The clip ended up on Twitter – naturally.

They added a roundabout in rural eastern Kentucky pic.twitter.com/tkb19bTEuK — Oregon Rolled A 20 (I Do Stick Figures) (@OregonRolledA20) April 25, 2021

The way I screamed at this made my roommate come check on me https://t.co/aLoo6GUJAG — Karl Coleman (@karl_coleman) April 25, 2021

This is comedy. They just said fck it I'll do it my way. https://t.co/G4wWGdbfHd — edna moderna (@TheChrisCunni) April 26, 2021

An American spoke in mitigation.

I hate roundabouts so much. They are extremely uncommon in the US, let alone Kentucky. I look both ways before turning onto one because I don't trust other drivers.

My biggest peeve comes from developers selling the idea to install one, without asking nearby residents at all. — That Raccoon (@ThatRaccoon13) April 25, 2021

In case you were worried about an impending catastrophe, here’s how they’re coping now.

from Phew GIFs via Gfycat

Source Walker Construction Image Screengrab