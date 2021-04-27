This caller wanted to shut James O’Brien in a gorilla cage under his Magna Carta rights

Videos

You probably spotted yet another superspreader event anti-lockdown march in London at the weekend, via the media if not in person.

These tweets give a sense of how that went.

Hey lockdown skeptics, these people who think wearing a bit of cloth on your face when you pop to the big Tesco is “genocide” are on your team pic.twitter.com/DJSVeBMCcx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 25, 2021

He's so anti-mask the only thing he hasn't hidden is his mouth. pic.twitter.com/KePwTpitow — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 24, 2021

Well done to the anti lockdown/anti masker protestors today. Nothing says 'I am not a sheep' quite like meeting the only other people in the world stupid enough to get all their medical knowledge from a youtube comments section. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 24, 2021

The timing of the march seemed odd, given that the unlocking of the UK is very much underway.

I am going to be blinkin furious if today’s March causes a spike in cases causes unnecessary illness and death and extends lockdown… — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) April 24, 2021

On his LBC show on Monday, James O’Brien asked listeners to give him their insights into the march and what it had hoped to achieve.

One caller, Jarvis, had taken part in the protest, and was citing Magna Carta as somehow giving him the right to do whatever he wanted.

Unfortunately, a technical glitch cut him off, allowing another caller to suggest the Magna Carta defence might be somewhat ridiculous – which it is.

When Jarvis reconnected, he was not a happy bunny – hugged or otherwise.

‘Yes, I know you are but what am I?’ might be the best subtle own ever to happen on talk radio – and it’s definitely the best subtle own on talk radio to fly straight over the head of its target.

Kudos to James O’Brien, that well-known *checks notes* Fascist.

Tweeters had some thoughts on the exchange.

Good heavens. Foam at the mouth "we are the English people" gentleman on LBC calling James O'Brien a fascist. Credit to the team for fading him out when they did 🤣 — That Baratheon Girl 🍷💙🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽🏉🌹 (@baratheongirl) April 26, 2021

Generally speaking I'm anti-zoo, but I'd pay good money to see @mrjamesob in the gorilla enclosure leafing through a copy of the magna carta. — Josh Yard (@JoshYard) April 26, 2021

Good game of Magna Carta bingo on @mrjamesob today. — William Barrett (@WilliamJBarrett) April 26, 2021

#LBC Good lord, @mrjamesob, you've had some "colourfully minded" people on before, but Jarvis there was beyond the full rainbow. What the hell is a "gorilla cage", anyway??? — Winwood Labs Inc (@IncWinwood) April 26, 2021

We now go live to the ‘gorilla cage’ for an update.

Then I said, @mrjamesob , broadcasts here every Monday, great bloke…… pic.twitter.com/ssQPShI9R7 — Darren Carson (@Bobby_Dazzler68) April 26, 2021

