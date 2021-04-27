Videos

This caller wanted to shut James O’Brien in a gorilla cage under his Magna Carta rights

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 27th, 2021

You probably spotted yet another superspreader event anti-lockdown march in London at the weekend, via the media if not in person.

These tweets give a sense of how that went.

The timing of the march seemed odd, given that the unlocking of the UK is very much underway.

On his LBC show on Monday, James O’Brien asked listeners to give him their insights into the march and what it had hoped to achieve.

One caller, Jarvis, had taken part in the protest, and was citing Magna Carta as somehow giving him the right to do whatever he wanted.

Unfortunately, a technical glitch cut him off, allowing another caller to suggest the Magna Carta defence might be somewhat ridiculous – which it is.

When Jarvis reconnected, he was not a happy bunny – hugged or otherwise.

‘Yes, I know you are but what am I?’ might be the best subtle own ever to happen on talk radio – and it’s definitely the best subtle own on talk radio to fly straight over the head of its target.

Kudos to James O’Brien, that well-known *checks notes* Fascist.

via Gfycat

Tweeters had some thoughts on the exchange.

We now go live to the ‘gorilla cage’ for an update.

READ MORE

James O’Brien totally skewered the Culture Secretary over the new flag rules

Source LBC Image Amy Reed on Unsplash, Screengrab

More from the Poke