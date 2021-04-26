Trying to leak government sleaze to the BBC isn’t as easy as you’d think (parody)

Videos

There’s been a lot of talk of government leaks recently for as long as we can remember, with ‘a Downing Street insider’ being responsible for large swathes of the news cycle on many occasions.

In related news, a remote slanging match is currently taking place between Dominic Cummings and Downing Street, which can best be summed up like this …

via GIPHY

Twitter has been watching with interest – and weighing in.

So Johnson has ordered that the inquiry into Cummings' alleged leaks will be conducted by the Cabinet Office…run by Michael Gove. pic.twitter.com/883FxstZ9N — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) April 23, 2021

*details leak of a very bad government thing* Government: The crime here is the leak! Don’t worry, we’ll punish whoever it was! *repeat forever* — James Moran (@jamesmoran) April 23, 2021

‘So Boris, this is the plan: We’ll dump all this leak stuff on Cummings. After all, what can he do? pic.twitter.com/W38ZiTD2sD — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) April 23, 2021

Watching Cummings and Johnson argue and trying to pick a side like I’m watching a fight between Fred West and Thanos — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 25, 2021

Comedy duo Larry and Paul, whose alternative Downing Street briefings are a lot more informative than the real ones, imagined the difficulty of trying to leak government sleaze stories to the BBC.

They posted it on Twitter, too, where it clearly hit the sweet spot.

Love this. The end is just 😘 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) April 23, 2021

I thought you did comedy, not fly on the wall documentaries? 🤣 — Ididn’tvoteforthis 💙 (@buddhistcomrade) April 23, 2021

But the important question came from YouTube user Shia LaBeouf – (not that one).

‘What’s this about Hugh Grant? Why is this being buried?!’

via Gfycat

