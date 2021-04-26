This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, watch

Animals

This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, it’s a seagull riding on the back of another seagull.

Surely the most outrageous free ride since that weasel was pictured on the back of a green woodpecker.

The video went viral after it was posted by @buitengebieden_ and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

We get by with a little help from our friends… https://t.co/dKiWG3UfaX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 24, 2021

He ain't heavy, he's my brother — Maria Dillon (@Tiamaria64) April 24, 2021

I like that bird. That bird is ok in my book https://t.co/NefhVj5CeN — 𝔹𝕠𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝔻𝕦𝕜𝕖 (@BobbyDukeArts) April 25, 2021

“I’m the King of the world” 😅 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 24, 2021

And just in case you didn’t remember (of course you remembered …)

What about this one 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m9hb1mZNWZ — Steviebuoy (@steviebuoy75) April 24, 2021

Last word to @buitengebieden_ …

If you’re on Instagram, feel free to follow me there.. Thanks 😊https://t.co/c0ubEGxkvl pic.twitter.com/oIKphpyXhj — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 24, 2021

READ MORE

The expression on the face of this ‘nosy cat’ is so relatable it’s hilarious

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_