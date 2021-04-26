This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, watch
This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, it’s a seagull riding on the back of another seagull.
No way! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/62UF9c7GBw
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 24, 2021
Surely the most outrageous free ride since that weasel was pictured on the back of a green woodpecker.
The video went viral after it was posted by @buitengebieden_ and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
— Gnomo Boleto (@Gnomo_Boleto) April 24, 2021
We get by with a little help from our friends… https://t.co/dKiWG3UfaX
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 24, 2021
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
— Maria Dillon (@Tiamaria64) April 24, 2021
I like that bird. That bird is ok in my book https://t.co/NefhVj5CeN
— 𝔹𝕠𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝔻𝕦𝕜𝕖 (@BobbyDukeArts) April 25, 2021
“I’m the King of the world” 😅
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 24, 2021
And just in case you didn’t remember (of course you remembered …)
What about this one 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/m9hb1mZNWZ
— Steviebuoy (@steviebuoy75) April 24, 2021
Last word to @buitengebieden_ …
If you’re on Instagram, feel free to follow me there..
Thanks 😊https://t.co/c0ubEGxkvl pic.twitter.com/oIKphpyXhj
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 24, 2021
READ MORE
The expression on the face of this ‘nosy cat’ is so relatable it’s hilarious
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
The crushing takedown of this Fox presenter is supremely satisfying
People loved Daniel Kaluuya’s mum’s reaction to his Oscars ‘sex’ speech – 9 favourite responses