Animals

This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, watch

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2021

This video of a seagull riding on the back of another seagull went viral because, well, it’s a seagull riding on the back of another seagull.

Surely the most outrageous free ride since that weasel was pictured on the back of a green woodpecker.

The video went viral after it was posted by @buitengebieden_ and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And just in case you didn’t remember (of course you remembered …)

Last word to @buitengebieden_

READ MORE

The expression on the face of this ‘nosy cat’ is so relatable it’s hilarious

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke