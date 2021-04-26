People loved Daniel Kaluuya’s mum’s reaction to his Oscars ‘sex’ speech – 9 favourite responses

Celebrity

It was an Oscars ceremony like no other for reasons we don’t need to go into here. And the most memorable moment was surely Daniel Kaluuya’s mum totally stealing the show with her reaction to her Oscar-winning son’s acceptance speech.

The British star won best supporting actor for his role as Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

And his winning speech surprised everyone – especially his mum – when he said this.

Lol at Daniel Kaluuya’s mom reacting to him shouting his parents for having sex during Oscars speech 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E3jdwlcBoz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2021

And the reaction of his mum and sister – watching from the BFI on London’s South Bank – went wildly viral because it was just fabulous.

Here’s Daniel Kaluuya’s mom and sister reacting to him saying “My mom and my dad…they had sex. It’s amazing! I’m here!” at the end of his Oscar speech pic.twitter.com/4nLZxY0Jwc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

i would like to thank daniel kaluuya's parents — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 26, 2021

I feel like Daniel Kaluuya did this is for all the kids whose Mom publicly embarrassed them at some point. That said, based on Moms reaction .. Daniel might wanna go pick a switch before he comes back to the table 😂 pic.twitter.com/ETZolO0XG5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya ‘s mom literally said “what is he talking about” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vrGHBNLn7a — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) April 26, 2021

Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex pic.twitter.com/juxCZeJcQC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 26, 2021

The way her expression changed I DIED — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 26, 2021

"My parents had sex" is one of the best lines I've ever heard in an acceptance speech #DanielKaluuya #Oscars — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2021

"My parents had sex" is one of the best lines I've ever heard in an acceptance speech #DanielKaluuya #Oscars — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya just inspired the hell out of me. What an actor. What a man. And yes, his parents had sex. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 26, 2021

And here’s what the (Oscar winning) actor said later.

Daniel Kaluuya: "I haven’t talked to my mom yet. I’m gonna avoid my phone for a bit. But she’ll be cool. She has a sense of humor." — OscarInterviews (@OscarInterviews) April 26, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 7 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks we’ve seen this week

Source Twitter @gifdsports