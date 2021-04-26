17 ‘luxury’ items that are really expensive but also laughably ridiculous

Weird World

It all began when Lexi Brown – @lexilafleur on Twitter – shared this picture of a very expensive item she found for sale at a luxury department store.

A hobby of mine is finding ridiculous items for sale at Nordstrom’s. This might be my best find yet. pic.twitter.com/racNtYs0jB — Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) April 21, 2021

And here is the Pavé Chair Bag up close.

And it got people sharing other expensive luxury items which are also fabulously ridiculous (or just fabulous, depending on your point of view – and bank balance – obviously).

1. ‘This LV bag costs $39,000’

(via @ZazaChilvers)

2. ‘$845 bike lock for your neck’

(via @Peril_in_Pink)

3. ‘This is, by far, the most ridiculous item I’ve ever seen. Given the price tag, at least there’s interchangeable fruits🤷🏽‍♀️’

(via @raahinasomani)

4. ‘I own a $100 rock from Nordstrom’

(via @DoumaGreg)

5.

(via @thaisaustin)

6. ‘Why was this the first thing that came to mind lmao’



(via @chinchlady701)

7. ‘Did anybody post the oversized paperclip or soup can from Tiffany’s yet?’

(via @strickhedonia)

8. ‘I don’t think this tops the chair, but this showed up in my FB ads one day. I don’t ski, but from what I understand about snow reflection, this is a really terrible idea’

(via @kermelbar)

9. ‘I see your Tiffany paperclip & soup can and raise you their sterling silver ball of yarn…. that someone actually f-cking bought’

(via @wakuwakuwooper)