Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door for that ‘bunny hugging’ speech

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2021

You can’t have failed to spot the Twitter storm about Boris Johnson’s interesting* turn of phrase at the recent climate summit.

*cringe-inducing

Greta Thunberg certainly noticed.

We won’t make you sit through the original clip – and why would you when you can cut straight to the Room Next Door version?

Twitter gave it the love it deserved – which is to say all the love.

It would be unthinkable to disagree with Henry Winkler, so it’s a good job he’s spot on with this assessment.

