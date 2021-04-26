Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door for that ‘bunny hugging’ speech

Videos

You can’t have failed to spot the Twitter storm about Boris Johnson’s interesting* turn of phrase at the recent climate summit.

*cringe-inducing

Greta Thunberg certainly noticed.

Our prime minister totally owned by a 18 year old …..how ridiculous we have become #BUNNYHUGGING pic.twitter.com/TmfXXSWhbH — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) April 22, 2021

We won’t make you sit through the original clip – and why would you when you can cut straight to the Room Next Door version?

Twitter gave it the love it deserved – which is to say all the love.

This is just brilliant https://t.co/DDo1Yy3lut — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 24, 2021

Wait till he punches the bunny. The great Michael Spicer outdoes himself here. https://t.co/gnSvzzWLNX — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) April 24, 2021

😂 😂 😂 He just gets better (Spicer not Johnson) https://t.co/M8HGvfQRAL — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) April 24, 2021

Oh, this is now my favourite! Invisible gavel, punching invisible bunny. It has everything #bunnyhugging — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 24, 2021

He's really taken to this three word approach to messaging, hasn't he? #cakehaveeat pic.twitter.com/WOA359BbyW — Greg Findley (@gregfindley) April 24, 2021

It would be unthinkable to disagree with Henry Winkler, so it’s a good job he’s spot on with this assessment.

you are very funny — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 24, 2021

from Fonzie GIFs via Gfycat

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab