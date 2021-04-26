The latest episode of Line of Duty spawned a hilarious meme – 14+ spoiler-free gems

Twitter

The hit BBC police procedural, Line of Duty, is not just compulsive viewing, it’s also very memeable.

When you’re not remotely hungry but someone in the house says they might be ordering takeaway pic.twitter.com/9jvyH34l66 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) April 25, 2021

Find someone who looks at you like Ted Hastings looks when you quote Section 117 of the Police & Criminal Evidence Act 1984 #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/o19cF7IRfE — Sonja Jessup (@sonjajessup) April 25, 2021

But on Sunday, one character really grabbed tweeters’ imaginations – Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, who may or may not be an actual villain, but is still something of a hate figure for reasons we won’t go into.

Like we said – no spoilers.

People likened the character to everything bad from Mondays to 2020, and we loved the creativity of these in particular.

1.

definitely used taxpayers money to redecorate her flat #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/qdE6flrrMd — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 25, 2021

2.

3.

"I think it's probably best if I @ in the person you were subtweeting. Just to get their take." pic.twitter.com/F5BztKuW9I — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) April 25, 2021

4.

I got my children to do their homework tonight by saying that if they didn’t, they’d be getting private tuition with Miss Carmichael. #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/eIn4yYDNvU — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 25, 2021

5.

She actually scares me more than clowns #lineofduty pic.twitter.com/ElMgxOB6Y6 — Mary Devine (@onemonthout) April 25, 2021

6.

"OK, now tell them there's no institutional corruption in the police force"#LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/tYZLt06Yz4 — GH (@ewohegroeg) April 25, 2021

7.