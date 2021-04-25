Our top ten terrible homemade hacks
During the periods of lockdown caused by the pandemic, shops providing DIY materials were considered essential, which is understandable right up until you spot the kinds of things that happen when people do it themselves.
Here are ten of the worst DIY projects we’ve seen, and they can’t blame B&Q for any of them. Other hardware retailers are available.
1. They should have done this to the hand brake
2. When you’ve got a big fry-up to cook at 12 but you need to play Moonlight Sonata at 1
3. Because toothpase tubes are famously too big to carry
4. For the gravy boat, presumably
5. Mood ring
6. There are worse pictures they could have chosen – probably
7. In case Bryan Adams drops in
8. Tell me you like the feel of dog sh_t without telling me you like the feel of dog sh_t
9. Good luck opening that door
10. This DIYer is permanently benched
Finally – we love how this shows exactly why it’s a bad idea.
@khaby.lame
