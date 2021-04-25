This very funny sketch proves that English makes no sense

Videos

Actor, linguist and very funny man, Loïc Suberville makes great sketches that poke fun at the quirks of different languages.

French gets it in the neck quite often.

Spanish comes under scrutiny.

But English certainly doesn’t get a free pass – especially when it does things like this.

It gave YouTube users food for thought.

Ray Mak How did I manage to learn such a hard language!?

Cobra I never felt kind of proud to be able to speak English completely fluently as a second language until this video.

Pierre C. English, after seeing this video: “it’s tough I had not thought that through, though…”

Jan Lukas summed it up.

German: pronounces the words like they are written.

French: pronounces the words like they are written but with other rules.

English: we don’t do that here.

Bonus – more English weirdness.

Follow Loïc for more gems like these.

Source Loïc Suberville Image Screengrab