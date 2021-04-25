Burn of the Day
The ‘Trade Me’ New Zealand-based classified ad site is just as prey to idiots as others like it, both sellers and buyers.
Reddit user u/clarinetshredder shared this screenshot of a potential buyer being persistently annoying – and the enjoyable comeback they well and truly deserved.
A nice little nod to the late lamented sci-fi series, Firefly.
These comments seemed to capture the mood.
But there’s always another viewpoint.
READ MORE
This ‘influencer’ promised more exposure and ended up burnt to a crisp
Source r/NewZealand Image r/NewZealand, Henry Ascroft on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Our top ten terrible homemade hacks
Simply 7 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks we’ve seen this week