Burn of the Day

Poke Staff. Updated April 25th, 2021

The ‘Trade Me’ New Zealand-based classified ad site is just as prey to idiots as others like it, both sellers and buyers.

Reddit user u/clarinetshredder shared this screenshot of a potential buyer being persistently annoying – and the enjoyable comeback they well and truly deserved.

A nice little nod to the late lamented sci-fi series, Firefly.

Malcolm Reynolds Over Abundance Of Schooling GIF from Malcolmreynolds GIFs

These comments seemed to capture the mood.

But there’s always another viewpoint.

Source r/NewZealand Image r/NewZealand, Henry Ascroft on Unsplash

