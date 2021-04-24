Simply 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen this week
Here are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen shared by the good people of Reddit this week.
1.
‘Sign posted outside a fencing academy!’
2.
‘The fireplace was a little too hot last night’
3.
‘Anticipating questions at work’
(via Reddit u/CorneliusBueller)
4.
‘Confiscated this note from one of my students’
(via Reddit u/Intense_as_camping)
5.
‘I feel like my dog’s expressions are being under-utilized … Does this dog have potential to bring joy?’
6.
‘Photo taken by wedding photographer who fell over whilst taking it’
7.
‘That time I became a mother in Antarctica’
8.
‘Helpful sign’
9.
‘C’mon, Andrea…HE HAS BEANS!’
(via Reddit u/Thicc_flair_drip)
10.
‘One of my friend’s donkeys enjoying the sun’
11.
‘I’ve never seen a hotel pool sign so blunt before’
(via Reddit u/TurtlesTurnMeOn)
12.
‘Hungarian news channel was talking about school reopening and …’
13.
‘I photoshopped my dog’s face onto a kangaroo.’
