Simply 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen this week

Pics

Here are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen shared by the good people of Reddit this week.

1.

‘Sign posted outside a fencing academy!’

(via Reddit u/shksona)

2.

‘The fireplace was a little too hot last night’

(via Reddit u/ketchuppacket)

3.

‘Anticipating questions at work’

(via Reddit u/CorneliusBueller)

4.

‘Confiscated this note from one of my students’



(via Reddit u/Intense_as_camping)

5.

‘I feel like my dog’s expressions are being under-utilized … Does this dog have potential to bring joy?’

(via Reddit u/Sarsie63)

6.

‘Photo taken by wedding photographer who fell over whilst taking it’

(via Reddit u/Pow67)

7.

‘That time I became a mother in Antarctica’

(via Reddit u/mummabia)

8.

‘Helpful sign’

(via Reddit u/87tskin)

9.

‘C’mon, Andrea…HE HAS BEANS!’

(via Reddit u/Thicc_flair_drip)

10.

‘One of my friend’s donkeys enjoying the sun’

(via Reddit u/corey333)

11.

‘I’ve never seen a hotel pool sign so blunt before’

(via Reddit u/TurtlesTurnMeOn)

12.

‘Hungarian news channel was talking about school reopening and …’

(via Reddit u/Chillmos24)

13.

‘I photoshopped my dog’s face onto a kangaroo.’

(via Reddit u/riceisright56)

Source Reddit r/funny r/pics r/aww