This ‘weird chocolate’ story wins Facepalm of the Day

Over on Reddit, u/bad63r81 has shared a screenshot of this embarrassing confession.

It seems the gaffe was a lot more relatable than you’d think, because loads of people have accidentally eaten stuff they shouldn’t.

matt-the-greatx My boyfriend did the same with a fudge one someone got him for Christmas he was literally about to take a bite when I was like what are you doing! It looked and smelt exactly like fudge kinda wish i didn’t stop him!

missemilyowen15 My mother once bit a bath bomb. It wasn’t her fault because they were in a white unlabelled cardboard box and they looked like cakes

Raa03842 My wife once laid out my pills and vitamins along with my dog’s pills. I took them all not realizing I took my dog’s pills. I didn’t know who to call, my doctor or the vet.

Sionnachian I 100% would have eaten it too, that looks like chocolate.

One person made a habit of it.

Kthak_Back I had a friend who went to this country store at least 3 times a week. He would grab cigarettes, a coke, and always grabbed jerky from this container by the register. He had this routine for about 3 months. The cashier in the store asked him one day what kind of dog he had. Puzzled by the question he said, “What do you mean?” The cashier said you get dog snacks every time you come in here. He only got a coke and cigarettes that day and went to his car sad.

Once you’ve eaten wax, are you more prone to a slip of the tongue?

