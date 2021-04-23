Videos

This next-level hack for chopping onions went viral because it’s hilarious but effective

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2021

Well, it’s one way of stopping crying when you’re chopping the onions, courtesy of Brittany Scott – @msbrittanyscott – over on TikTok.

@msbrittanyscott

Where did he go wrong ##weird ##weirdgirl ##wheredidigowrong ##howtosavealife ##wife ##husbandandwife

♬ How to Save a Life – The Fray

The video was shared by pixamour and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘It aint stupid if it works.’ Myrrdin87

‘Fuck that. That’s genius.’ angels_exist_666

‘Swimming goggles do better and more comfortable.’ MingusDewfus

‘This is not a stupid idea! If it saves me crying like baby every time I cut the onions, I’m saving this!! Ha!’ myotheraccounttake4

Source TikTok @msbrittanyscott H/T Reddit u/pixamour

