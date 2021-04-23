This next-level hack for chopping onions went viral because it’s hilarious but effective
Well, it’s one way of stopping crying when you’re chopping the onions, courtesy of Brittany Scott – @msbrittanyscott – over on TikTok.
@msbrittanyscott
Where did he go wrong ##weird ##weirdgirl ##wheredidigowrong ##howtosavealife ##wife ##husbandandwife
The video was shared by pixamour and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
‘It aint stupid if it works.’ Myrrdin87
‘Fuck that. That’s genius.’ angels_exist_666
‘Swimming goggles do better and more comfortable.’ MingusDewfus
‘This is not a stupid idea! If it saves me crying like baby every time I cut the onions, I’m saving this!! Ha!’ myotheraccounttake4
Source TikTok @msbrittanyscott H/T Reddit u/pixamour
